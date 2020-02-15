Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Grana y Montero SAA (NYSE:GRAM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.55. Grana y Montero SAA shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 47,694 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,533,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 886,551 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 328,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grana y Montero SAA by 134.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 112,037 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Grana y Montero SAA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grana y Montero SAA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Graña y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Technical Services segments. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

