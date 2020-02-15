Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.25

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $8.78. Graincorp shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 1,250,511 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$8.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -17.61.

Graincorp Company Profile (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Graincorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graincorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.