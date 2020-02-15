Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €120.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.40 ($121.40).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €105.80 ($123.02) on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.46.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

