Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches Market Cap of $47,413.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $47,413.00 and $772.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.