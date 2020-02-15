Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,785. Globant has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

