Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Global Arena Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:GAHC) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 2,356,222 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,273,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Global Arena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.