Glenview Trust Co Sells 200 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $59.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

