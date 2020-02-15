Glenview Trust Co Has $991,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $227,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $137.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

