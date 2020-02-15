Glenview Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after buying an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $103.54 on Friday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

