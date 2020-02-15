Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

