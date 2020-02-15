Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

