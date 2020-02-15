Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

