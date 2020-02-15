GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,240 by Analysts at Societe Generale

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,852.87 ($24.37).

Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,668.60 ($21.95). The company had a trading volume of 5,945,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,786.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,726.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,602.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

