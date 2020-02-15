Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Giga Metals Corp (CVE:GIGA) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 51,370 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 34,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Giga Metals from C$1.25 to C$1.01 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 65 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 32,754 ha located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hard Creek Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Giga Metals Corporation in August 2017.

