GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau Unibanco began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
GeoPark stock remained flat at $$19.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 108,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,867. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.56. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.