GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded GeoPark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau Unibanco began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

GeoPark stock remained flat at $$19.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 108,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,867. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.56. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 333,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,509,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GeoPark by 439.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in GeoPark by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

