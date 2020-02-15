Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Roth Capital

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from to in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of THRM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 117,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gentherm has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $49.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Gentherm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Gentherm by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 251,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gentherm by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

