Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Reaches $1.51 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00015250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $2.33 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.37 or 0.03144409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00245001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00150427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Hotbit, Ovis, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.