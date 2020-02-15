General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Update

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 109,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

