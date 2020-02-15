Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Shares Down 0.5%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $537.04 and last traded at $537.04, approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.73 and its 200 day moving average is $498.45.

About Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

