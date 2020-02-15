Gas (GAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.31 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Gas has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00021905 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. Over the last week, Gas has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Koinex, Binance, Poloniex, Coinnest, Gate.io, Huobi, Switcheo Network, OKEx, Bitbns, Kucoin, DragonEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.