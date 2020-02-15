Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp (CVE:GGI) were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81, approximately 67,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 144,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23.

About Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the E&L project, which is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

