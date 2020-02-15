Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GNT)

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

