GAM Holding AG Sells 6,038 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.10% of Globant worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

