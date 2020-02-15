GAM Holding AG Sells 20,000 Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 1.22% of Conn’s worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Conn’s by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Conn’s by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONN. ValuEngine raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. Conn’s Inc has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

