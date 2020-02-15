GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 631.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,609 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,368,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.