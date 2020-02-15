GAM Holding AG Has $6.07 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 308.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,366 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,257 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

