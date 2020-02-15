GAM Holding AG Acquires 3,106 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $333.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.35. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.