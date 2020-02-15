Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $11.83 on Friday. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

