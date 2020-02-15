Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Funko from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.45.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Funko by 49.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Funko by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Funko by 2,990.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

