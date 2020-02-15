Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FLL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. 30,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FLL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Full House Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,546.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 615,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 337,733 shares during the period. 42.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

