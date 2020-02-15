FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.41

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.41 and traded as high as $47.88. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 9,484 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

