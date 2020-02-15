Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc (CVE:FL) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 12,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 39,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of $42.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27.

About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

