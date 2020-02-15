Frontier Digital (ASX:FDV) Shares Down 2.3%

Frontier Digital Limited (ASX:FDV)’s share price was down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.06 ($0.75) and last traded at A$1.06 ($0.75), approximately 53,851 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $260.22 million and a PE ratio of -29.44.

About Frontier Digital (ASX:FDV)

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing in and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

