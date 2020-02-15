Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66, approximately 1,072,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.54. The company has a market cap of $78.66 million and a PE ratio of 74.44.

About Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN)

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

