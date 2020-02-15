Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €89.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.11 ($91.99).

FME traded up €0.80 ($0.93) on Friday, reaching €74.48 ($86.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

