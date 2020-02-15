Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.45

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and traded as low as $36.99. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 1,272 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Rzomp bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $7,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

