Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.81, approximately 28,993 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 2,354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,142,000.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,289,000.

About Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

