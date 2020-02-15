Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of Forty Seven stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 451,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,339. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forty Seven by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Forty Seven by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

