Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.50.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$58.36. The company had a trading volume of 916,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$46.11 and a 52-week high of C$58.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.