Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 397,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. 41,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

