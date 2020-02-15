Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FSCT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.42.

Shares of FSCT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 819,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,744. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,860,884.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $230,185.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,857 shares of company stock worth $6,202,006. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,548,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 216,620 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,636,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

