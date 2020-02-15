FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.82

Shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as low as $7.65. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 7,316 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 699.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.