First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.74, 612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 62.33% of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

