First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.31 and last traded at $82.31, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

