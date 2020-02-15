First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.47, approximately 189,439 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 198,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 74,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

