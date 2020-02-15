First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.47, approximately 189,439 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 198,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.