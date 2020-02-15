First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.17, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,809,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter.

