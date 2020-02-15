First Interstate Bank Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Intel by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 236,610 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Intel by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,453,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $87,031,000 after purchasing an additional 260,934 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 210,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

