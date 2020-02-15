First Interstate Bank Sells 48 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $382.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $328.72 and a one year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

