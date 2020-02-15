First Interstate Bank Sells 200 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after buying an additional 88,196 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

NYSE APD opened at $256.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.99 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.