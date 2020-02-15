First Interstate Bank Reduces Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,187.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $250,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

